September 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironment

Armonia beach certified as ‘plastic-free’

By Marko Ljubicic056
The art installation crafted from 300 plastic bottle caps, created by students from the Petrou & Pavlou high school in Limassol
The art installation crafted from 300 plastic bottle caps, created by students from the Petrou & Pavlou high school in Limassol

In a significant step towards combating plastic pollution and promoting eco-friendly tourism, Limassol’s Armonia beach received official recognition as the fifth plastic-free beach in Cyprus on Saturday.

This recognition comes as part of the “Keep Our Sand and Sea Plastic Free, Destination Zero Plastic in Cyprus” initiative, jointly organised by the TUI Care Foundation and the Cyprus Sustainable Tourism Initiative.

The certification ceremony, held on the beach itself, featured contests addressing plastic pollution, plastic recycling workshops, as well as music and entertainment.

President of the Ayios Tychonas community council, Pambos Charalambous, accepted the ‘Plastic-Free Beach’ emblem, and thanked all who contributed to the project’s success.

The initiative aims to connect tourists, tourism businesses, and residents in implementing actions to reduce single-use plastic consumption in coastal areas.

plastic free beach, ArmoniaThe ultimate goal is to reduce plastic waste ending up in the sea, thereby mitigating plastic pollution.

Several facilities were introduced at the beach as part of this initiative, including a water refill station to provide free chilled and filtered water, designated smoking areas, and an art installation crafted from 300 plastic bottle caps, created by students from the Petrou & Pavlou high school in Limassol. Informative signs and other amenities were also installed.

The beach enhancements were made possible through funding from the Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation and support from the ministry of tourism, the office of the commissioner for the environment, the Cyprus environment foundation, and the Ayios Tychonas community council.

Related Posts

‘We will all pay the price if the Cyprus problem is not resolved’

Nick Theodoulou

Health minister vows solutions for specialist appointment delays

Nick Theodoulou

Cyprus to prioritise workplace mental health

Nick Theodoulou

Parliament to vote on €5,000 fine for blocking mobile traffic cameras

Nick Theodoulou

President heads to New York for UN general assembly

Staff Reporter

30 migrants arrive by boat near Cavo Greco

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign