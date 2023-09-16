House committee engages with Centre of Excellence

The CYENS Centre of Excellence recently held a meeting with the President of the House Commerce Committee, Kyriakos Hadjiyiannis, regarding the “Update on the issues and prospects of Centres of Excellence in Cyprus”.
An announcement from the Centre of Excellence states that the meeting took place at the CYENS facilities on Lelou Demetriade Street in Nicosia. During the visit, demonstrations of various virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) applications were conducted by researcher Panagiotis Charalambous.
Additionally, there was a tour of the Smart City project being implemented by the Municipality of Nicosia at the Nicosia Smart City Management and Control Centre, which is housed in the same building as CYENS. The Mayor of Nicosia and President of CYENS’ Board of Directors, Constantinos Yiorkadjis, was present at the meeting.
Presentations were made about the research activities conducted at the Centre by Professor George Chrysanthou, the Director-General of CYENS.
Furthermore, following the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on matters of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Environmental Protection in April, the Institute of Agricultural Research (IAR) of the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development, and Environment recently visited the CYENS Centre.
Representatives of the IAR were given a tour of CYENS’ Thinker Maker Space by Kyriaki Yiakoupi, Head of the Multimedia Office. Presentations on the research activities at the Centre were also delivered by Professor George Chrysanthou, the Director-General of CYENS. Presentations were also given by the delegation from the Institute of Agricultural Research.
The Centre of Excellence CYENS was established in 2018 as a non-profit organisation located within the city walls of Nicosia, Cyprus.
It was created through a competitive proposal under the Horizon 2020 programme of the European Commission to support research and innovation.
The project is coordinated by the Municipality of Nicosia, with the participation of the three public universities of Cyprus and European scientific institutions, including University College London (UCL) and the Max Planck Institute (MPI), and is supported by the Republic of Cyprus.
CYENS operates in the fields of Interactive Media, Smart Systems, and Emerging Technologies, conducting interdisciplinary and applied research across a wide range of scientific disciplines.