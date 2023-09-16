September 16, 2023

President heads to New York for UN general assembly

President Nikos Christodoulides
File photo: President Nikos Christodoulides

President Nikos Christodoulides departed from Athens on Saturday to travel to New York where the 78th United Nations general assembly is to be held next week.

The president is scheduled to address the general assembly on Wednesday and is expected to meet with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday.

