September 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
The first Organic Festival

By Eleni Philippou00
organic festival

Cyprus has dedicated the week of September 23-30 to organic agriculture and produce. Marking the occasion is the Organic Festival in Deneia village on September 23, being held for the first time.

Organised by the Cyprus Organic Farmers Association and under the auspices of the Minister of Agriculture, the festival will take place at the village’s municipal stadium from 3pm to 11pm.

Seventhy per cent of Deneia’s agricultural land is included in Organic Agriculture, making it a suitable location to host the festival. Throughout the event, kiosks and stands will be set up with Cypriot organic products, plenty of street food and activities for children. Visitors to the festival will also be able to taste various local produce and delights and meet individuals working in the agricultural sector.

Adding a more festive note is a live music programme which will be led by vocalist Vasiliki Hadjiadamou and her musical ensemble. Food, music, games, in a total local mood, await and all of that with free entrance to the festival.

 

1st Organic Festival

Organized by the Cyprus Organic Farmers Association. September 23. Deneia municipal stadium, Nicosia district. 3pm-11pm. Free. [email protected]

