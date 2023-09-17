September 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Artificial IntelligenceBusinessInternational

Adobe, others join voluntary US scheme to manage AI risk

By Reuters News Service024
ai artificial intelligence

Adobe (ADBE.O), IBM (IBM.N), Nvidia (NVDA.O) and five other firms have signed US President Joe Biden’s voluntary commitments governing artificial intelligence (AI), which require steps such as watermarking AI-generated content, the White House said on Tuesday.

The original commitments, which were announced in July, were aimed at ensuring that AI’s power was not used for destructive purposes. Google, OpenAI and OpenAI partner Microsoft (MSFT.O) signed onto the commitments in July.

“The president has been clear: harness the benefits of AI, manage the risks, and move fast – very fast,” White House chief of staff Jeff Zients said in a statement. “And we are doing just that by partnering with the private sector and pulling every lever we have to get this done.”

The other five companies signing on to the commitments are Palantir (PLTR.N), Stability, Salesforce (CRM.N), Scale AI and Cohere.

Several companies were expected to attend a White House meeting on the topic on Tuesday with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Zients.

The private commitments backed by the Biden administration are seen as a stopgap given that Congress has held discussions on potential AI legislation but little has been introduced and nothing significant has become law. The White House has also been working on an executive order on AI.

Related Posts

Fly responsibly? Airlines face a storm over climate claims

Reuters News Service

Digital euro package should be focus of next EU Commission, McGuinness says

Reuters News Service

Salesforce launches AI assistant across its apps including Slack and Tableau

Reuters News Service

Cyprus sees tenfold surge in imports from Turkey

Elias Hazou

Bitcoin and Cardano Whales dive into new AI Altcoin presale with 2,000% upside

CM Guest Columnist

Algorand ($ALGO) on brink of sinking to new lows while Borroe.Finance investors bask in profits

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign