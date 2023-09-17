Mauritius President expresses commitment to Cyprus issue solution

The President of Mauritius, Prithvirajsing Roopun, on Sunday expressed his country’s commitment to a solution of the Cyprus problem in accordance with international law and the UN Charter.
The Mauritius president was speaking in a meeting with the new High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus to the Republic of Mauritius, Antonis Mandritis, who presented his credentials to Roopun in a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Port Louis.
According to a press release by the Foreign Ministry, during the ceremony, Mandritis conveyed to President Roopun, the greetings of the President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, and of the people of Cyprus.
In the discussion that followed, they both referred to the very good level of relations between the two countries which is based on mutual respect, as well as to their commitment to further strengthen these ties.
The High Commissioner briefed President Roopun on the latest developments in the Cyprus Question, as well as on the ongoing efforts for a just and viable solution. “The President of Mauritius expressed his country’s commitment to a solution of the Cyprus question in accordance to international law and the UN Charter”, it said. He also expressed his gratitude for Cyprus’ stance on the Chagos Archipelago issue, it adds.
During the meeting it was discussed that both countries were members of the Commonwealth and that they respect international law and remain committed to the UN Charter. The willingness of both sides to cooperate further in international fora such as the UN and the Commonwealth, was also affirmed during the meeting.
It is noted that during his stay in Mauritius, Mandritis had meetings with several officials including the Vice President, the Deputy Prime Minister, the Speaker of Parliament, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Shipping. He also held meetings with officials from the Foreign Ministry, members of the diplomatic community, as well as representatives of the economic, academic, tourism and other sectors. He had the opportunity to also meet with members of the small Cypriot community who live in the country, the press release said.
The High Commissioner was accompanied to all the meetings by Honorary Consul of the Republic of Cyprus in Mauritius, Ashock Gishore Ramdenee.