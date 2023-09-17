September 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President to hold press conference after arriving in New York

eu leaders meet in brussels
President Nikos Christodoulides

President, Nikos Christodoulides, arrived on Saturday evening in New York where he will participate in the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, which he will address on September 20.

On Sunday he will hold a press conference ahead of his meetings.

President Christodoulides’ programme includes, among others, a meeting with the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, on September 22, a working lunch with representatives of the five UN Security Council members and meetings with the heads of the European Council and the European Commission.

Moreover, President Christodoulides will hold a series of bilateral contacts with some of his counterparts, will attend institutional, multilateral UN meetings and will have meetings with representatives of energy and investment organisations.

The programme of his visit wraps up on September 23.

He is accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister, Constantinos Kombos, Government Spokesperson, Konstantinos Letymbiotis, Director of his Diplomatic Office, Marilena Raouna, Deputy Director of his Diplomatic Office, Doros Vanezis, and other officers

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

