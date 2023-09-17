September 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Turkey

Three killed in Turkish drone strike on YBS fighters in northern Iraq

By Reuters News Service01
demonstrators protest against a turkish attack on a mountain resort in iraq's northern province of dohuk, in baghdad
File Photo: Demonstrators burning the Turkish flag in Iraq's northern province of Dohuk, in Baghdad, Iraq July 20, 2022. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A Turkish drone strike in northern Iraq on Sunday killed three fighters from the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS), a militia affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), Iraqi security sources said.

Three YBS fighters were in their vehicle in the Sinjar area when the drone strike hit them, two security sources told Reuters.

There has been a long-running Turkish campaign in Iraq and Syria against militants of the PKK, YBS and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which are all regarded as terrorist groups by Ankara.

Turkey regularly carries out air strikes in northern Iraq and has dozens of outposts on Iraqi territory but has stepped up its drone attacks in recent days, striking closer to urban areas and on main roads.

