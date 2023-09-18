September 18, 2023

Arrest of a 61-year-old man for car arson

nicosia district court
Nicosia district court

An eight-day detention order was issued on Sunday by the Nicosia District Court, against a 61-year-old man, who was arrested for a case of arson under investigation

Around 10.20pm on September 7 a fire broke out in three vehicles in the parking lot of a house in Nicosia. The fire spread to the house causing extensive damage, while the three vehicles were completely destroyed.

The fire service extinguished the blaze while subsequent examinations at the scene revealed that the fire had been maliciously set with the use of flammable material.

Further examinations by the police brought up testimony against a 61-year-old Nicosia district resident. An arrest warrant was issued against him, under which he was taken into custody on Saturday.

On Sunday the court issued an eight-day detention order against him to facilitate the investigations.

Nicosia CID continues the investigation.

