September 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Bake Off’s Paul Hollywood set to marry in Cyprus

By Jonathan Shkurko01121
paul hollywooopd
Great British Bake Off's Paul Hollywood

Renowned Great British Bake Off personality Paul Hollywood is reportedly set to wed his partner Melissa Spalding tin Cyprus this week.

The chosen location for the ceremony is believed to be the Anassa Hotel in Paphos, one of the most famous in Cyprus.

The event follows Hollywood’s divorce from his former spouse, Alex, which was finalised approximately a year ago, who he also wed in Cyprus, at the Annabelle hotel, where they met.

Hollywood and Spalding, who became engaged in 2020, have maintained a relatively private stance regarding their relationship.

According to reports appeared on UK media outlets, the exclusive guest list of the intimate wedding primarily consists of close friends and family members.

 

