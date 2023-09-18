Daily News Briefing

September 18, 2023

In today’s episode, the government is expected to announce unilateral measures towards the Turkish Cypriot community this week, President Nikos Christodoulides said from New York on Sunday.

He also mentioned that he has suggestions for confidence-building measures in everyday life.

Meanwhile, the demand for halloumi cheese from foreign markets is on the rise, according to Agriculture Minister, Petros Xenophontos.

Elsewhere, a patient at the Paphos general hospital was found dead in an indoor garden of the facility on Sunday morning. The 78-year-old British man was treated in the third floor of the public hospital since Wednesday.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

