September 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

€105,000 in cash and jewellery stolen from Limassol residence

By Jonathan Shkurko01

Limassol police are currently investigating a burglary and theft case involving a residence from which €105,000 in cash, as well as jewellery of an unknown value, were stolen.

According to the police, the case was reported by the manager of a company managing villas and apartments who informed authorities that the residence of a 30-year-old businessman in the Parekklisia area had been robbed.

Examinations at the scene revealed that the culprits entered the house through the balcony door, which was not secured. It appears that the burglars located the key to the safe, which was in the main bedroom, and removed the sum of €105,000 from it. Jewellery of unknown value, located in another part of the bedroom, was also stolen.

