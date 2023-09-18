September 18, 2023

Extended operating hours for Nicosia Park & Ride service

The Park and Ride system (Photo: Christos Theodorides)

Effective Monday, the extended operating hours of the Park & Ride service come into effect.

According to an announcement from Cyprus Public Transport (CPT), following the highly encouraging response from the public during the initial days, the service will run from Monday to Friday from 6.30am to 6pm, offering passengers regular and frequent routes between GSP Stadium and the city centre of Nicosia and vice versa.

From Monday to Friday the route will be operated a total of 39 times a day.

“The service expresses gratitude to the public for their trust and assures that it will continue to serve with the same dedication, continually improving services and offering new ones to make your journeys as comfortable and productive as possible,” a CPT statement said.

“Together, we can make a difference, reduce our footprint, and transition to a greener and cleaner environment.”

For more information on the extended hours and route stops, please visit publictransport.com.cy.

