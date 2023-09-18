September 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire burns overnight at Dali industrial area

By Staff Reporter0233
Fire Engine 01
File photo

Firefighters are at the scene on Monday morning in an industrial area of Dali where a fire was reported to be burning out of control overnight.

The fire which broke out at 9.30pm burned through stacks of hay bales in an open area of ​​the community towards Potamia.

According to fire service spokesman, Andreas Kettis, a farm in the area was in danger and animals were moved by its owner.

In a post on X, Kettis said the hay bales were 40m by 20m wide and 4m high.

The fire services responded with four vehicles are still present at the scene.

Avatar photo

