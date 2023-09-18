September 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Five foreign nationals to stand trial for alleged rape of tourist

By Jonathan Shkurko0244
feature nick main ayia napa's busy central square last saturday night
File photo

Five foreign nationals, aged between 19 and 20, are set to face trial at the Famagusta district court on October 5, after they were referred to on Monday for facilitating police investigations into an alleged rape case of a tourist that occurred on September 3 in Ayia Napa.

The five individuals are facing charges related to rape, sexual assault, indecent assault, sexual harassment, and abduction.

On Monday the detention order for the five suspects expired, and the investigators in the case brought the individuals before the Famagusta district court, where the case was registered.

The court ordered the detention of the five foreign nationals until Tuesday, to decide on a request from the public prosecutor to detain them until the trial begins.

The 20-year-old woman reported to the police that she was a victim of rape by a group of individuals in a hotel in Ayia Napa.

Testimonies have been secured against the five foreign individuals, who were subsequently arrested. The case is being investigated by the Famagusta CID.

The foreign nationals involved in the case are reportedly of Israeli nationality.

