September 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Guns and 22 kilograms of cannabis found in house in Liopetri

By Tom Cleaver099
gun
The gun found in the house

Multiple firearms and 22 kilograms of cannabis were found by police during the search of a house in Liopetri.

The firearms included a shotgun with 61 rounds of ammunition and a loaded handgun with eight full rounds of ammunition.

The drugs were found in 39 nylon packages in an auxiliary ventilation shaft which adjoins the outside of the building.

Police obtained a warrant to search the property after they found 32 kilograms of cannabis in Limassol in July.

Following the discoveries, a 33-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody to facilitate investigations.

