September 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

International photography exhibition returns to Cyprus

By Eleni Philippou01
untitled elias rosal brazil gurushots

Coming up for the third consecutive year is the GuruShots exhibition that will again take place in Limassol. The international photography platform will present the exhibition at the 6×6 Centre for Photography from Friday to Sunday, with two exhibitions running in parallel to each other.

GuruShots is the world’s greatest photography game that connects, inspires and educates photo enthusiasts around the world,” say organisers. “It is built to give people a place to show and nurture their talent. Taking photos is an amazing way to express yourself. GuruShots wants it to be fun and meaningful so they turned the sharing of photos into an exciting game packed with plenty of opportunities to show off your talent.

“Moreover, feedback is also at the core of GuruShots. Through GuruShots, you can receive feedback on your photos and the opportunity to exhibit your work in galleries and magazines around the world. On average, GuruShots receives six billion votes per month, organises 50+ new challenges and offers more than $800,000 in prizes, while it exhibits in cities across the world on a weekly basis!”

As Cyprus’ turn comes this week, two exhibitions will open. The first one is titled Your Favorite Shot which received 75 million votes, included 72,000 photos from 43 countries and with 706 members exhibited. The second one has the title Art of Black & White, which received 61 million votes and included 44,000 photos from 41 countries with 550 members exhibited. Entrance to the exhibition is free and visitors will be able to explore the photos all weekend long.

 

Guru Shots

International photography exhibition with 2 showcases. September 22-24. 6×6 Centre for Photography, Limassol. Opening: 7pm-9pm. Weekend: 10am-6pm. Tel: 25-354810. www.gurushots.com

Related Posts

Ulucay meets London’s Bexley mayor

Tom Cleaver

Draft bill proposes ‘Right to be Forgotten’ for cancer survivors

Nikolaos Prakas

‘Circular Green’ electric bus services to launch in Limassol

Nick Theodoulou

Government training programme welcomes 110 young lawyers, aims for 250

Tom Cleaver

TC teachers threaten to refuse to teach in afternoons

Tom Cleaver

Strovolos municipality enhances circular economy efforts

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign