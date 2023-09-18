Larnaca to host Fifth Petrolina Giving Festival on September 24

At a press conference held at it’s Larnaca offices, Petrolina announced the upcoming fifth Petrolina Giving Festival, to take place on Sunday, September 24, 3-11pm, at Europe Square in the coastal town’s Finikoudes area. This year, the Festival will be in support of the Cyprus “One Dream One Wish” Association, for children with cancer and related diseases, under the slogan: “together in every dream, in every wish”.
The Petrolina Giving Festival is the culmination of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, and is by now an established event, highlighting the importance of giving back to our fellow human beings.
In her address, Petrolina (Holdings) Public Ltd Executive Director Georgia Lefkariti noted that the company’s support to the “One Dream One Wish” Association was steadfast, recognising that dreams and wishes that come true, offer motivation to face difficult times in life with more strength and optimism.
Continuing, she expressed the certainty that, on Sunday, September 24, Europe Square will be flooded by love for cancer-battling children, “the little heroes who never stop giving life lessons to all of us”, she added, also thanking Larnaca Municipality and the other institutions that are supporting the event.
For his part, “One Dream One Wish” Association President George Penintaex, referred to the long-standing relationship with Petrolina, describing it as a lifelong tie, since, as he said, the company had stood by the Association for the last 14 years, always with the same enthusiasm, as well as abundant care, concern and contribution.
“They are perennial sponsors of the annual “Walk of Love” and annual “Joy and Giving Festival”, the “Happiness Diploma” in schools, meeting the needs of child cancer sufferers, as well as sponsoring students who are still undergoing testing and/or treatment – and, now, the Fifth Petrolina Giving Festival,” he said.
In his own greeting, Larnaca Mayor Andreas Vyras made reference to the important ties cultivated between Petrolina and his Municipality, for the benefit of the city, expressing his thanks to the company also for its broader support to society.
“Other than serving the important cause for which it is being held,” added Mayor Vyras, “the Giving Festival is also a great celebration for the city of Larnaca, an event that will bring joy to young and old alike.”