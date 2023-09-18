September 18, 2023

Man arrested for illegal drugs at Larnaca airport

A 31-year-old man was arrested in Larnaca airport upon arrival for possession of methamphetamine in his luggage.

According to a police statement, the man was arrested on Sunday evening after a check carried out by the customs department.

Customs officials found three wooden trays in his luggage in which there were nine carefully hidden plastic packages containing a total of 1.26kg of the drug.

The man was arrested on three separate offences of illegal importation of drugs, possession of drugs, and  intent to supply.

The 31-year-old is expected to appear before the Larnaca District Court on Monday for the issuance of a detention order.

The case is under ongoing investigation.

