September 18, 2023

Nine years of Technopolis 20

By Eleni Philippou00
The Paphos cultural centre, Technopolis 20 celebrates its ninth birthday on September 24, and to mark the occasion invites three local musicians for a special performance in its garden. Kyriakοs Costa on the piano, Maria Voultsopoulou on vocals and Alexandros Komodromou on the electric guitar will charm audiences with a multilingual programme under the stars.

At 7pm, the trio will present an acoustic performance with songs in Greek, English, Spanish and Italian among others that travel from traditional to contemporary music. Included in their repertoire are the songs Raices Volantes, Summertime, If You Remember My Dream, Don’t Ask the Sky, Your Bengali Eyes and Misirlou.

Before this special anniversary concert, the Trio Rondine ensemble will perform at Technopolis 20 this Sunday. The trio was formed in 2021, when three friends joined forces to blend the musical landscapes of the Mediterranean. Pavlina Konstantopoulou (guitar and voice), Andreas Papapetrou (accordion, piano and voice) and Maria Zannetou (mandolin) perform traditional songs from Greece with influences from the neighbouring regions touching on contemporary songwriting and film music.

 

9 years of Technopolis 20

Special birthday performance with Kyriakοs Costa, Maria Voultsopoulou and Alexandros Komodromou. September 24. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 7pm. €12. Tel: 7000-2420

Trio Rondine

Local trio plays live. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 7pm. €12. Tel: 7000-2420

