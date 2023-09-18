September 18, 2023

President to participate at opening of the SDG Summit in New York

President Nikos Christodoulides will participate on Monday, in New York, in the opening segment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit.

The political forum on sustainable development takes place on September 18-19 at the UN headquarters, during the UN General Assembly high-level week. The meeting will begin at 9am local time and opening remarks will be delivered by, among others, the president of the 78th General Assembly, Dennis Francis, and the UN Secretary – General, Antonio Guterres.

President Christodoulides will deliver a statement at this summit on Tuesday at 3pm.

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary General had a meeting on Sunday with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

Michel is expected to brief Christodoulides on Tuesday about any discussion that may have taken place as regards the Cyprus problem, in light of the president’s proposal for more active EU involvement in efforts to reinvigorate settlement talks, during a meeting they will have in the morning.

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos will accompany the president to the opening segment of the SDG Summit, and will also have on Monday bilateral meetings with First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Ivica Dačić, and with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Principality of Liechtenstein Dominique Hasler.

Later on he will attend a ministerial meeting on Middle East peace efforts and after that an EU foreign ministers’ meeting.

He will also attend a reception on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Germany’s membership to the UN.

