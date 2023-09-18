September 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Presidential palace lights up yellow for Childhood cancer awareness month

By Tom Cleaver
The Presidential palace was lit up yellow on Monday night in commemoration of Childhood cancer awareness month.

A ceremony to celebrate the lighting was held by the Pancypriot association of parents and friends of the paediatric oncology unit and attended by health minister PopI Kanari.

Speaking at the event, Kanari described childhood cancer as “an alarming reality which affects the most unsuspecting members of society”.

She added, “it is our duty, as a government and as a society, to provide all the support and care these children and their families need”.

