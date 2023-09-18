September 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Strovolos municipality enhances circular economy efforts

By Nick Theodoulou023
Strovolos Mayor Andreas Papacharalambous

Strovolos municipality is boosting its efforts to facilitate and promote the circular economy by creating an online platform to exchange items, creating an item library, and introducing composting at primary schools.

Strovolos mayor Andreas Papacharalambous presented the plan on Monday where he highlighted the need for Cyprus to join worldwide efforts to avoid climate catastrophe.

The audience was informed that the online platform to exchange items will give a second life to products, either through simple exchange or repairs. Those offering services to repair items will also be listed.

The item library will enable the public to borrow items which they need for a short period of time, reducing the need for storage space for products such as specialised tools and kitchen appliances.

Composting at schools will take place alongside workshops so that students and their parents will be informed on the process.

The mayor went on to state that tools and incentives are to be provided to the public to boost the reuse of products as a policy to reduce environmental damage.

Details were not immediately available as to the incentives to be offered.

The presentation was made in collaboration with the NGO Kykloikodromio, which promotes sustainability.

Environment commissioner Maria Panayiotou also praised the initiative as step in the right direction which will help Cyprus achieve its various climate goals.

She noted that official data point to Cyprus lagging behind the rest of Europe on the issue.

