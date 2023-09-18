September 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Water cut off from northeast of Cyprus for three days

By Tom Cleaver00
water g07fdf6afd 1920
Image by Henryk Niestrój

The northeast of Cyprus will be without water for three days between Tuesday and Thursday as repairs are made to a burst pipe.

Tarkan Ceki, the head of the north’s water board, explained to the Cyprus Mail that a pipe had burst near the village of Knodara during works to link Mesaoria’s irrigation system to the supply of water coming to the north from Turkey.

As a result, there will be no water supply to any village between the villages of Petra tou Digeni and Rizokarpaso until Friday while repairs are carried out.

The north’s water board said water will be provided to the regions from local sources, and encouraged people to use water “consciously and economically” until repairs are complete.

Related Posts

Syprodat Seeks finance minister meeting to tackle non-performing loans, foreclosures

Nikolaos Prakas

Tatar advocates dialogue with acceptance of ‘TRNC Reality’

Nikolaos Prakas

Government withdraws overtime payment request for spokeswoman

Tom Cleaver

Guns and 22 kilograms of cannabis found in house in Liopetri

Tom Cleaver

Ulucay meets London’s Bexley mayor

Tom Cleaver

International photography exhibition returns to Cyprus

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign