September 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Arrest for ‘causing harassment and threatening violence’

By Tom Cleaver00
police car 02
File photo

A 31-year-old man was detained subject to a trial on Tuesday after “causing harassment and threatening violence” in Xylotymbou.

According to Famagusta police spokesman Steve Theodoulou, a 70-year-old man reported to Paralimni police that he had received a threatening phone call.

The caller was identified and arrested two days later.

His trial will begin on October 12.

Related Posts

Metsola underlines importance of UN Cyprus envoy

Jonathan Shkurko

Family of dead soldier to hold memorial

Jonathan Shkurko

First lady lays wreath in New York for 9/11 victims

Tom Cleaver

Police fire warning shots at car

Tom Cleaver

Traditional statue in place ahead of Limassol wine festival

Tom Cleaver

Larnaca municipality to introduce pay as you throw scheme

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign