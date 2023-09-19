September 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Bus ticket prices in north Nicosia hit with 50 per cent increase

By Tom Cleaver00
turkish cypriot bus

Bus ticket prices in north Nicosia increased by 50 per cent on Tuesday, up from 20TL (€0.69) to 30TL (€1.04).

In addition, it has been reported that buses between Nicosia and Kioneli, which also previously cost 20TL, are now charging people 35TL (€1.21) for travel.

Speaking to local media about the price increases, Cyprus Turkish modern public vehicle operators’ association (Kar-Is) chairman Fuat Topaloglu said bus operators’ expenses “have increased by 300 per cent” since the last price increase in 2022.

“All of our outgoing costs are in foreign currency, and we have not increased ticket prices for a year. We are not happy with this increase either,” he said.

He added, “I wish people would question the costs and we would not raise prices”, also pointing out that the price of fuel in the north increases “every 10 days”.

Related Posts

Paphos marina delays ‘unreasonable’

Nick Theodoulou

‘If you want something in life, you must go for it’

Paul Lambis

Prioritising patients could cut waiting times says minister

Iole Damaskinos

Artistic Identity vs Public Image

Eleni Philippou

Man remanded in guns and drugs case

Tom Cleaver

People smuggling ‘requires our immediate attention’, says minister

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign