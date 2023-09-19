Exploit alert: Hackers move $41 million Polygon and BNB, Borroe.Finance offers safety

Investors are shocked over the recent hack of Stack Casino, where $41 million was stolen from the casino. After moving BNB ($BNB) and Polygon ($MATIC) tokens, investors are now watching the thieves for their next moves. Elsewhere, Borroe.Finance ($ROE), a fundraising gem, aims to explore new opportunities to help Web 3.0 companies.

Its service offerings are remarkable, but can that make its native token $ROE a top ICO? Let’s see what crypto analysts have to say.

$MATIC and $BNB thieves on the move

On September 4, 2023, a hacker undermined Stake crypto casino’s security, moving $41 million out of its Hot wallets. Three days later, on September 7, the hacker bridged $4.5 million to Bitcoin addressees.

The news comes as Polygon’s ($MATIC) community is celebrating major updates to its zkEVM services. Since its launch on March 27, Polygon’s zkEVM has grown massively in popularity. Now, token holders expect a major upgrade to boost its network adoption.

Meanwhile, $BNB’s price has declined sharply due to Binance’s troubles with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Binance has also reduced its NFT services, a move that investors believe could have a serious impact on the $BNB price.

Despite the positive sentiment around Polygon’s network, the $MATIC price has fallen due to the bearish news of September 1. $MATIC was trading at $0.59 on August 29. Yet, it fell by 8.4% to $0.54 on September 1 following the market downturn. Likewise, $BNB was trading at $226.86 on August 29. However, $BNB slid by 4.2% to $213.45.

$MATIC is expected to rise again due to Polygon’s ($MATIC) upcoming upgrades. Analysts say excitement around Polygon’s zkEVM upgrades will boost $MATIC’s price by 25.4% to $0.64.

In contrast, $BNB is expected to slide further if its troubles with the SEC continue. $BNB was trading at $212.10 on September 13. However, analysts say its rising regulatory issues will cause $BNB’s price to fall to $204.57.

$ROE offers exceptional ROI to its investors

The Web 3.0 industry is undoubtedly one of the fastest growing in the world. Each day, new projects with incredible growth potential are launched. To support the development and growth of the Web 3.0 industry, Borroe.Finance ($ROE) was launched.

Borroe.Finance is a decentralized marketplace that eases the generation of instant funding for Web 3.0 companies. The platform is built on Polygon and leverages blockchain technology to guarantee higher-quality loans. Fundraising on Borroe.Finance’s marketplace involves collateralizing future revenue, which is auctioned to investors from far and wide.

Borroe.Finance ($ROE) ensures faster approval times thanks to its marketplace that offers wider visibility than what’s generally available. It also offers lower costs and instant funding for loan requests and repayments.

In addition, the platform ensures maximum user security. Borroe.Finance has already completed a security audit by BlockAudit. Furthermore, its smart contracts are fully transparent.

Investors on Borroe.Finance enjoy attractive discounts on the collateralized revenues they buy. Furthermore, AI checks the creditworthiness of loan requests. Finally, users enjoy special access to several crypto and fiat payment solutions. This helps to maximize business efficiency for Borroe.Finance users.

All eyes are now on Borroe.Finance’s blockchain ICO as its presale progresses. $ROE was trading at $0.0100 in the earliest stage of its presale. It then rose by 25% to its current price of $0.0125. When $ROE’s presale is over, it will have grown to $0.0400, a 300% increment from its starting price.

A 300% increase would easily make $ROE one of the best DeFi coins, leaving both $MATIC and $BNB in the dust.

Learn more about Borroe.Finance ($ROE) here: