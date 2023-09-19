September 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Family of dead soldier to hold memorial

By Jonathan Shkurko09
Thanasis Nicolaou's parents at a previous demonstration

The family of the 26-year-old National Guard soldier Thanasis Nicolaou, whose lifeless body was discovered under the Alassa bridge in Limassol in 2005, will commemorate the 18th anniversary of his passing on Sunday.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, Nicolaou’s mother Adriana also said that a concert in his memory will be held at the municipal garden’s Marios Tokas theatre in Limassol.

Last July, Nicolaou’s mother filed a private lawsuit against the police officers and a forensic pathologist who carried out the autopsy on her son.

However, she said that there is still no information on whether instructions have been issued by the administrative president of the Limassol court for the start of the inquiry or the appointment of a new judge.

Nicolaou’s family had requested the removal of the judge who had initially taken charge of the death inquest, as she had previously worked as a lawyer for the legal service.

Nicolaou’s death was initially attributed to suicide. However, after the exhumation and examination of his remains, it was determined that his death resulted from foul play.

The memorial service will take place at the Metropolitan Church of Panagia Pantanassa. The concert, which will follow the service, will feature 15 singers, a musical ensemble and a dance school.

Nicolaou’s mother said that admission to the concert will free and called on the public to “unite their voices and demand justice for Thanasis.”

During the concert, those wishing to financially support the family will be able to do so by donating to the Thanasis Nicolaou Foundation for justice and human rights.

 

