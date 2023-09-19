September 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

First lady lays wreath in New York for 9/11 victims

By Tom Cleaver01
philippa

First Lady Philipa Karsera Christodoulides has laid flowers at the memorial to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, in New York, it was announced on Tuesday.

Christodoulides is in New York accompanying her husband President Nikos Christodoulides who is taking part in the United Nations General Assembly. Earlier, she had accompanied him to the Saint Nicholas orthodox church in New York.

On Wednesday, she will attend the General Assembly to hear her husband’s speech, before attending a dinner hosted by the First Lady of the United States Jill Biden for the spouses of heads of government participating at the General Assembly.

On Friday, she will visit the Ayios Dimitrios school of the Greek orthodox community in Astoria and hold a meeting with the Cyprus Children’s Fund board.

She is also set to attend an assembly hosted by US President Joe Biden alongside her husband and also accompany him to meet Elpidophoros, Archbishop of America.

