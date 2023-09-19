September 19, 2023

Foreign minister discusses Pyla incident with counterparts in New York

By Nick Theodoulou030
kombos2

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos began bilateral meetings and contacts in New York ahead of the upcoming UN general assembly this week, as he began by speaking to his Serbian counterpart.

Kombos met with Ivica Dacic, in which according to a foreign ministry press release, where they discussed the Cyprus problem and recent incidents in Pyla.

The Serbian foreign minister confirmed their longstanding support for Cyprus regarding the division. The two foreign ministers also discussed ways of further deepening relations between the countries.

For its part, Cyprus expressed its support for Serbia’s accession process to the EU and deepening the country’s relationship with the bloc, as well as Cyprus’ position regarding Kosovo.

Elsewhere, Kombos also participated in a meeting on the peace process in the Middle East, which was co-organised by Saudi Arabia, the EU, the Arab League, along with Egypt and Jordan.

