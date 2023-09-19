September 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Hospitality venues in coastal towns in ‘state of emergency’ due to workforce shortages

By Tom Cleaver
09

Hospitality venues in coastal towns are in a “state of emergency” due to “huge shortages in the workforce”, according to Neophytos Thrasyvoulou, chairman of the Association of owners of Paphos hospitality centres (Osika).

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), he said businesses are being forced to hire full-time employees despite only being busy for only six months of the year.

He added that he expects the issue to be resolved, adding that Osika would “rebel” otherwise.

In addition, he said businesses are being forced to raise prices as the cost of energy and supplies increases and added that he “hopes a situation will be found”.

He described this year as “a difficult year with the operating costs of businesses”, adding that it is “very difficult” to keep prices reasonable under the current circumstances.

Despite the issues faced, Thrasyvoulou said hospitality centres are currently operating at 80 per cent capacity,

He said hospitality centre owners are hoping for a “better September” after the end of the Cypriot holidays. He added that things are “better” for the food industry.

He said that seaside towns in Cyprus are seeing a good number of visitors and that people ae continuing to go on excursions.

A decrease in visitor numbers has been noted in the mountains in recent weeks, but Thrasyvoulou said “over time the situation will change”.

