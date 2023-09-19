September 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

People smuggling ‘requires our immediate attention’, says minister

By Tom Cleaver0192
Υπουργός Δικαιοσύνης, Υπουργός Υγε

International human trafficking “is a global phenomenon which requires our immediate attention”, Justice Minister Anna Procopiou said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the CrimEx and EMJnet meeting of the Euro-Mediterranean justice programme held in Larnaca, Prokopiou said the issue requires immediate attention “not only because of the legal complexities faced by judicial authorities when investigating such cases, but also because of its humanitarian dimension”.

She said Cyprus has been “strongly impacted” by the issue, and that the wider Mediterranean region is a “hotspot” for such activities “due to its geographical proximity to Africa, the Middle East, and southern Europe”.

“Cyprus has become a hotspot and a desired destination for undocumented migrants seeking asylum and a way out to the European Union,” she said.

She added that “organised criminal networks active in human trafficking are taking advantage” of the island’s division.

“Organised crime groups gather migrants from various countries in the Middle East and Africa and take them to Turkey, before pushing them into the Republic of Cyprus,” she said.

She said this happens as people are transported via the north and then enter the Republic via the buffer zone before seeking asylum in Cyprus.

Police and judicial authorities “face enormous obstacles and challenges” in their efforts to combat this issue, she said, adding that discussions at the meeting will “focus on the exchange of experience, knowledge, and proposals for solutions to the issue.”

Related Posts

‘If you want something in life, you must go for it’

Paul Lambis

Prioritising patients could cut waiting times says minister

Iole Damaskinos

Artistic Identity vs Public Image

Eleni Philippou

Man remanded in guns and drugs case

Tom Cleaver

Fuel prices to go up by ‘four or five cents per week’

Tom Cleaver

Cypriot composer Giorgos Kolias found dead at his home

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign