September 19, 2023

Police fire warning shots at car

By Tom Cleaver
Police in Larnaca said they fired warning shots at a car in Larnaca on Tuesday which was driving “recklessly and dangerously”.

They said the car, which had been stolen on Tuesday morning from Pervolia, was located by its owners, who informed the police.

Police rushed to the area to locate the car but said when the car’s driver noticed they were being pursued by the police, they “started driving dangerously and at breakneck speed, entering the opposite lane and driving down various streets”.

The car was pursued by the police’s special response unit and eventually hit a curb and came to a stop.

Its driver got out of the car and attempted to flee the scene but was chased by a police officer who fired two shots into the air.

With the help of a member of the public, police managed to arrest the suspect, who is reportedly “not cooperating with the police”.

In addition, police arrested a second person who was seen on CCTV in the passenger seat of the vehicle before the police chase began.

Both the driver and the passenger were taken to the Larnaca police station for questioning.

