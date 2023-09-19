September 19, 2023

Scholarships available at UoL for green, hydrocarbon postgrads

The government is offering scholarships for studies in fields related to hydrocarbons, renewable energy sources and energy transition.

The scholarships are being offered by the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry at the University of Limassol (UoL) for the academic year 2023-2024. They target students who choose to pursue studies in disciplines related to hydrocarbons, renewable energy (RES) and energy transition.

Interested students can apply for admission to postgraduate studies in two programmes of the University of Limassol: MBA – Oil and Gas track, and a Masters in Green & Digital Management – Oil and Gas track.

Each scholarship amount is for up to €20,000 per academic year and covers both tuition fees and a monthly maintenance allowance.

As a leading academic institution in the field of energy and sustainability, UoL invests heavily in education and research to address the challenges in environmental issues, it said.

By choosing to study at the University of Limassol, students on our programmes have the opportunity to participate in research projects, as well as gain practical experience in the energy sector, and develop relationships with professional networks and companies that will provide career development opportunities, it added.

UoL aspires to contribute to the creation of an energy-sustainable society. In this context, it welcomes students who wish to become part of this change, in academic programmes offering specialised training, as part of a dynamic community of knowledge and excellence.

The deadline for submitting applications to UoL is Wednesday September 20, while the last date for submitting applications to the energy ministry is Friday, September 22.

The full announcement and application link are posted on the official website of the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (MoEIC): https://meci.gov.cy.

For more information about the scholarships, interested applicants can contact the Admissions Department of the University of Limassol, by calling: 77772446 or emailing: [email protected]

