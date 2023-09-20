Erdogan’s statements to UN assembly call for change of tactics, says Edek

Socialist party Edek responded with a strong statement to comments made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his address to the UN General Assembly overnight in New York, saying Erdogan dispelled illusions that Turkey is in the mood for goodwill.

In its press release the party stated that “Erdogan’s speech before the UN General Assembly dispelled the illusions maintained by some, that Turkey can show good will in the Cyprus issue and imposes on our side an alteration of [the] tactics of determinedly confronting Turkish intransigence.”

Edek continued that since the two-state solution and the acceptance of the sovereign equality of the pseudo-state, that is, the “two-state confederation solution”, are rejected out of hand, the Republic must seek to secure “the resolution of the international aspect of the problem.”

This aspects is “the essence of the Cypriot issue, namely the issue of invasion, continued occupation and settlement” Edek said.

“Turkey is not going to get economic or political benefits from the European Union, not even with the special relationship it may have with the EU”, the statement continued, and should be excluded from any East Med energy map developments, agreements for which should be pursued with friendly countries.

“Unfortunately, it has been confirmed once more that Turkey only understands [being confronted with] costs and has no intention of meaningful discussion aimed at finding a sustainable and democratic solution for Cyprus,” Edek said.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the opening segment of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday was perhaps the first time since the Turkish invasion that a Cypriot president was present while a Turkish president delivered a speech.

In his speech, Erdogan said the recent incidents in Pyla are “a manifestation of the void institutional structure [of the UN] that does not inspire justice and trust”.

On the Cyprus issue, the Turkish president said that “the transformation of the Eastern Mediterranean into an area where peace, prosperity and stability will prevail is possible only with respect for rights and laws by all parties”.

He went on to claim that in the past 60 years, “the Turkish Cypriot side has always made sincere efforts to find a fair, permanent and sustainable solution,” asserting that a federation-based solution is no longer viable.

“We call on the international community to accept this and to recognise the independence of the ‘TRNC’ and to establish diplomatic, political and economic ties with this country”.

Erdogan also said Turkey expects Unficyp “to comply with the neutrality it is obliged to demonstrate.

“We do not want this Force, whose reputation has already been damaged, to face a new loss of reputation in Cyprus,” he said.

Nicosia’s first reactions came from diplomatic sources, who said that the Cypriot government “did not expect anything different” from Erdogan on the Cyprus issue and looked towards the upcoming meeting between the Turkish president and his Greek counterpart.

Christodoulides is expected to extend a personal message to Erdogan while addressing the General Assembly on Wednesday, where he will send a message for a positive agenda.