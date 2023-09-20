September 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
AsiaWorld

Karabakh’s Vardanyan: Close to 100 killed, hundreds injured by Azerbaijan’s ‘war’

By Reuters News Service05
armenian americans demonstrate against azerbaijan's blockade of the nagorno karabakh breakaway region, in new york
Armenian Americans demonstrate against Azerbaijan's blockade of the Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, also known as the Republic of Artsakh, at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza, near the United Nations headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 19, 2023. REUTERS/Bing Guan

A former top official in Nagorno-Karabakh’s ethnic Armenian administration said on Wednesday that close to 100 people had been killed and hundreds more injured in the breakaway region after Azerbaijan started what he called a “big war”.

“This is a big war – Azerbaijan has started a full operation,” Ruben Vardanyan, former head of the breakaway region’s government, told Reuters from Karabakh.

He said Azerbaijan’s forces continued the military operation through the night and into Wednesday.

“Already hundreds of people have been injured and close to 100 people have been killed,” Vardanyan said.

“They are basically saying to us that we need to leave, not stay here, or accept that this is a part of Azerbaijan – this is basically a typical ethnical cleansing operation and a war with a lot of civilians now being killed.”

Azerbaijan rejects accusations that its aim is to ethnically cleanse Karabakh and says it will protect the rights of the area’s ethnic Armenian civilians under its own constitution.

It says it is determined however to remove the breakaway region’s political and military structures.

But Vardanyan said the world was ignoring the fate of Karabakh.

“Russia is silent and Russia is basically ignoring this whole military operation. But not only Russia but the world also is silent,” Vardanyan said. “Nobody is doing anything: everyone is ignoring this, Russia is silent but so is the West.”

“Can you imagine what happens if 120,000 people go to Armenia?”

Related Posts

Israeli-Palestinian violence surges ahead of Netanyahu-Biden meeting

Reuters News Service

UN General Assembly: Erdogan, Netanyahu meet for first time as relations thaw

Reuters News Service

US calls for Azerbaijan to halt Karabakh attack, Russia urges return to ceasefire

Reuters News Service

At UN, Zelenskiy tells Russia to stop war so world can fight climate, other crises

Reuters News Service

Azerbaijani forces strike Armenian-controlled Karabakh, raising risk of new Caucasus war (Updated)

Reuters News Service

At UN General Assembly, Biden asks world to stand by Ukraine

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign