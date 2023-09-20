September 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Patient successfully airlifted to Paphos hospital from ship

By Staff Reporter0461
airlift
Photo source: CNA

A 62-year-old patient who was on board a passenger ship was safely delivered to the Paphos General Hospital after a successful airlift coordinated by the Larnaca search and rescue unit.

According to an announcement on Tuesday afternoon, the search and rescue team (Ksed) activated the national “E-D NEARCHOS” plan in order to airlift a 62-year-old patient, who was on board the Maltese-flagged passenger ship “Evrima” while it was sailing 110 nautical miles west of Cyprus, within the area of ​​responsibility of the Republic of Cyprus (FIR of Nicosia).  

To carry out the mission, a helicopter of the 460MED of the aviation administration of the Greek Air Force was mobilised, with a specialised nurse of the ambulance service.  

The patient was safely delivered at 7pm at Paphos general hospital.

