September 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President and Chevron execs discuss Aphrodite field exploitation

By Nikolaos Prakas00
ΠτΔ – Συνάντηση με τον Πρόεδρο της

The exploitation of the Aphrodite natural gas remains a priority President Nikos Christodoulides and the head of Chevron international Clay Neff, and other team members said on Wednesday.

From the company’s point of view, it was stated that the development of the field in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EE) is a priority and is part of its energy plans in the Eastern Mediterranean.

During the discussion, there was an exchange of views in relation to the planning for the utilisation of energy resources in the Cypriot EEZ, as well as a brief reference to the ongoing negotiations of the Republic of Cyprus with the company.

Finally, Christodoulides expressed the government’s intention and readiness for constructive cooperation to achieve common goals.

