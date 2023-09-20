September 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BritainWorld

Sunak waters down Britain’s climate goals

By Reuters News Service00
britain's prime minister rishi sunak delivers a speech during a press conference on the net zero target, at the downing street briefing room
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech during a press conference on the net zero target, at the Downing Street Briefing Room, in London

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak watered down Britain’s commitments to tackle climate change on Wednesday, saying he would delay targets for changing cars and domestic heating to maintain the consent of the British people in the switch to net zero.

Sunak said his government remained committed to hitting its legally-binding target of producing net zero emissions by 2050, but he delayed goals on electric vehicles, heat pumps and insulation that were required to underpin the transition.

A ban on new petrol and diesel cars was pushed back to 2035 from 2030 while targets around the phased introduction of heat pumps to replace gas boilers in homes were also eased.

He said he would not create new taxes to discourage flying, would not ban new oil and gas extraction in the North Sea, or force any household to take energy efficiency measures.

Sunak said he had set the new policy because Britain had already taken huge strides in tackling climate change, and he believed previous governments had moved too quickly on setting targets, without securing the support of the public.

“If we continue down this path, we risk losing the British people and the resulting backlash would not just be against specific policies, but against the wider mission itself,” he said.

Reports that Sunak was due to water down some of the country’s net zero policies have drawn scorn from environmental campaigners and businesses producing everything from cars to solar panels, EV charging points and power.

Related Posts

King Charles greeted in France with pomp, diplomacy on state visit

Reuters News Service

Facing ‘torrent of theft’, UK retailers press for police action

Reuters News Service

India tells citizens in Canada to exercise caution as ties worsen

Reuters News Service

Azerbaijan halts Karabakh offensive after ceasefire deal with Armenian separatists

Reuters News Service

Azerbaijan pounds Karabakh as big power fears grow of spiral into war (Update)

Reuters News Service

Israeli-Palestinian violence surges ahead of Netanyahu-Biden meeting

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign