September 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
RussiaUkraineWorld

Blasts heard in Kyiv, other parts of Ukraine

By Reuters News Service02
debris burns on the street following a blast at a location given as darnytsia district
The Darnytsia district, Kyiv region following the Russian attack Kyiv City Military Administration/Handout via REUTERS

Blasts could be heard in Kyiv after an air raid alert on Thursday morning, Reuters witnesses said, as authorities sent rescue teams to at least two locations in the Ukrainian capital.

Air defences are at work and rescuers are on their way to possible blast sites in the city’s eastern and southern districts, city Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Missile debris fell in central Kyiv and non-residential buildings were damaged in the east, causing a fire, he said, with two people were hospitalised, including a child.

Officials and local media also reported blasts in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, Khmelnytskiy, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

In the city of Rivne in western Ukraine, according to the Suspilne media outlet, a partial power blackout was reported, indicating the Russian attack could have targeted energy infrastructure.

Meanwhile Russian anti-aircraft units destroyed 19 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea and the annexed Crimean peninsula and three more over other parts of Russia, the Defence Ministry said early on Thursday.

“In the night from 20th to 21st September, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to commit a terrorist attack with lethal drones on sites in the Russian Federation was intercepted,” the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

The ministry report said the three other drones were downed over Kursk, Belgorod and Orlov regions in central and southern Russia.

It gave no details on casualties or damage.

Ukrainian forces are launching attacks with increasing frequency on targets in Crimea, seized and annexed by Russia in 2014.

Ukraine normally does not claim responsibility for such attacks. But on Wednesday, the Ukrainian military said its forces struck a Russian Black Sea fleet command post near Sevastopol in Crimea.

