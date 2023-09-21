September 21, 2023

Brawl at Nicosia prison contained by guards

Staff Reporter
File photo: Nicosia central prisons

A brawl at the Nicosia central prisons was contained by the guards who managed to restore order, the prisons department announced on Thursday evening.

The incident, according to the department’s announcement, took place at about 3pm with the guards immediately rushing to the scene.

It added that none of the inmates were injured but three underwent immediate disciplinary action and have been isolated.

The statement concluded, without providing further details, that three prison guards underwent precautionary evaluation from their GPs – with one on medical leave for a muscle issue.

