September 21, 2023

Christodoulides meets Chinese vice president in New York, talk bilateral relations

President Nikos Christodoulides met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng where they reiterated the “excellent” ties between the two nations.

The meeting in New York on Thursday saw Zheng reconfirm China’s support for a bizonal, bicommunal federal solution to the Cyprus problem based on the relevant UN resolutions.

For his part, Christodoulides expressed Cyprus’ gratitude towards China for its principled position on the Cyprus problem and its support in the UN Security Council.

They both stated that there is further room for bilateral relations to grow, with Christodoulides pointing to sectors such as trade, tourism, and investment.

It was further reported by the Cyprus News Agency that Christodoulides looks forward to an upcoming visit to China “for discussions on bilateral relations in all areas with the president of the country Mr Xi Jinping”.

 

