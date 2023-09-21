September 21, 2023

Cyprus and Kyrgyzstan sign memorandum of understanding

By Tom Cleaver
Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos and his Kyrgyz counterpart Kulubaev Zheenbek Moldokanovich
Cyprus and Kyrgyzstan signed a memorandum of understanding on political consultations between the two countries.

The aim of the memorandum is to “deepen the institutional framework of bilateral cooperation between the two countries”.

It was signed by Cypriot foreign minister Constantinos Kombos and his Kyrgyz counterparty Kulubaev Zheenbek Moldokanovich on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The foreign ministry said the signing of the memorandum “reflects the political will of the two countries to develop a mutually beneficial, structured political dialogue”.

