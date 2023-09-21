September 21, 2023

Cyprus court to examine death of RAF colour sergeant

An inquest into the death of Colour Sergeant Anthony Oxley, a British Army officer who died in a road collision in June 2016 at the RAF Akrotiri base, is set to begin on Thursday.

According to SBA bases spokesperson Kristian Gray, the case is set to be heard in a Cypriot court, rather than an SBA one.

Oxley, 40-years-old at the time of his death, was riding his motorcycle when a collision occurred with a Toyota Corolla driven by a US serviceman. Shortly after, he died due to the severity of his injuries at a Cypriot hospital.

Thursday’s inquest follows another one that took place in 2018 in the UK that recorded a summary, attributing Oxley’s untimely demise to multiple blunt force injuries to his head resulting from a road traffic collision.

However, his wife Sally Oxley, who over the years has persistently voiced her concerns about being kept in the dark regarding the circumstances surrounding her husband’s passing, submitted a formal request to the Attorney General for England and Wales earlier this year, seeking permission to appeal for a new inquest through the High Court.

According to the Press Association, during a meeting with a US general, Oxley’s widow reportedly learned that the US serviceman involved in the accident would not face charges.

Her lawyer Christopher Stanley told the PA about “the discrepancies in witness testimonies regarding the case,” adding that a fresh inquest is essential “in the interests of justice.”

