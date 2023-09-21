September 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Disabled accessibility in Paphos upgraded with new purchases

By Tom Cleaver037
wheelchairs, beach wheelchairs, Paphos, Etap

Beaches in Paphos are set to become more accessible for people with disabilities after the region’s tourism board Etap announced the purchase of new equipment.

Three floating wheelchairs, which will be placed on beaches in Pomos, Argaka, and Timi, were received by the three village’s mukhtars on Thursday.

Additionally, ramps and other accessibility infrastructure is being constructed on the beaches of Timi and Pomos, with work on both beaches set to be completed in October.

Similar work in Argaka is due to be completed next year.

Etap said accessibility “has been placed high on our priotities in recent years”.

They also thanked the deputy ministry of tourism for its financial support for the drive.

Related Posts

Parliament passes bill to crack down on illegally modified cars

Staff Reporter

Paphos welcomes internationally renowned Vienna Mozart Orchestra

Eleni Philippou

Police and fire brigade sign memorandum of cooperation

Tom Cleaver

Nicosia introduces smart parking app

Staff Reporter

Christodoulides meets Chinese vice president in New York, talk bilateral relations

Staff Reporter

Audit service to check overtime payments of every Presidential palace employee

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign