September 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Larnaca and Nicosia on list of towns in Europe with notable castles

By Tom Cleaver02
larnaca castle by night

Larnaca and Nicosia have been included in the top 20 European cities with the highest number of castles, according to German website Ubuy.

Larnaca, with five castles, was listed joint 12th on the list, while Nicosia, with four, was ranked in joint 14th.

Top of the list was Istanbul in Turkey, with a total of 12 castles.

