Paphos welcomes internationally renowned Vienna Mozart Orchestra

Paphos audiences will be treated to two concerts next week as the world-renowned Vienna Mozart Orchestra performs there for the first time. Organised by the Paphos Municipality, two classical music performances with the participation of the orchestra are set to take place on September 29 and 30, against the background of the Medieval Castle.

Paphos Mayor of, Phedonas Phedonos said the municipality aims at the continuous enrichment of its cultural activities. The specific concerts, he said, will fill a void created in recent years with the suspension of the performances of the Pafos Aphrodite Festival, due to the pandemic. For this reason, in collaboration with world-renowned baritone Kyros Patsalides, the municipality will host the Vienna Mozart Orchestra for the two performances.

He also mentioned other actions that will take place during the orchestra’s visit, such as a meeting with students of the Music School of Paphos, thus giving the students the opportunity to be informed among other things about how similar music schools operate in Vienna.

The Mozart Orchestra of Vienna is considered the third largest orchestra in Austria and every year it performs about 130 shows worldwide. The Orchestra’s concerts take place in the largest and most famous concert halls and its musicians are dressed in authentic period clothes and wigs. As Cyprus’ turns arrive and Paphos prepares to welcome the Viennese Orchestra, the two evenings promise music of high calibre. Their rich repertoire will include well-known excerpts from symphonies, arias and duets by WA Mozart and popular compositions by J Strauss.

 

The Mozart Orchestra of Vienna

World-renowned orchestra performs in Paphos. September 29-30. Medieval Castle Square, Kato Paphos. 8pm. www.tickethour.com.cy

