September 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Record 552 pieces of plastic found inside dead turtle at Alagadi

By Tom Cleaver087
A new record of 552 pieces of plastic were found inside the digestive system of a dead juvenile turtle during a post-mortem on Wednesday.

The turtle died after becoming entangled in fishing nets off the coast of Alagadi beach near Kyrenia and was taken for a post-mortem by the Society for the protection of turtles (Spot).

Spot said they were “shocked to find so much plastic waste inside the digestive system of such a young turtle.”

