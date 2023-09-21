September 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Second arrest for Nicosia arson case

By Staff Reporter03
car on fire
File photo

Police on Thursday in Nicosia arrested another suspect, a 55-year-old man, for an investigated case of arson.

According to police statement the case concerns the fire which broke out in three vehicles, at 10.20pm on September 7, in the parking lot of a house. The fire spread to the residence, causing extensive damage, while all the vehicles were completely destroyed. Subsequent examinations at the scene determined that the fire was set maliciously.

Another suspect for the case, aged 61, was arrested on September 16, and remanded in custody for eight days.

The case is under ongoing investigation.

