Today’s weather: Mostly clear

September 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

By Staff Reporter03
cyprus sunny ocean
File photo

Thursday will initially be mostly clear with increased clouds in the afternoon expected to bring isolated rain mainly in the mountains. Temperatures will rise to 36C in the interior, 32C on the southeast and east coasts, 31C on the remaining coasts and 24C in the higher mountains. Winds will be south- to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort and the sea will be a bit rough. 

Overnight the weather will be mostly clear with thin clouds on the morning hours, mainly in the east. Temperatures will drop to 19C in the interior, 21C on the coasts and 15C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly and on the north coast south-easterly, weak, up to 3 Beaufort and the sea will be calm to slightly rough. 

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday the weather will be mostly sunny. Temperatures are expected to rise gradually over the next three days to fluctuate above the average for the season.

Avatar photo

